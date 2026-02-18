Advertise
Painful Clash: Bereaved Parents Rip Photos Of Their Children From Leftist Protest Encampment

Screenshot/Arutz Sheva

Bereaved parents from the Din V’Tzedek Forum arrived this morning at a left-wing protest encampment near the Knesset and fiercely objected to activists using photos of their murdered children as part of a political campaign against the government, Arutz Sheva reported.

The parents expressed outrage over the use of their loved ones’ images on protest signs without their permission.

As the protest unfolded, the parents began removing the signs with their children’s photos from the encampment, and the protest activists attempted to physically prevent them from taking down the signs.

The confrontation quickly grew heated, leading to police officers being called to the scene to separate the sides and restore order.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

