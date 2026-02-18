Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: Iran Pressuring Hezbollah To Join In Attacking Israel If War Breaks Out

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem. (Screenshot)

Iran is pressuring Hezbollah to enter any future conflict with Israel, raising fears of a wider regional war if fighting breaks out, according to a report by Ynet.

The report, which did not cite specific sources, said Israeli officials believe Tehran is encouraging its most powerful proxy to prepare for coordinated action in the event of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Israeli security officials are said to be closely monitoring developments and have issued clear warnings to Hezbollah against intervening.

According to Ynet, Israel has conveyed that if Hezbollah joins a future conflict, “the blow will be very painful,” signaling that any escalation would be met with overwhelming force.

The report said the IDF has already prepared operational plans to “significantly strike” Hezbollah, following renewed efforts by the terror group to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon and other areas.

In recent months, Israeli airstrikes and targeted operations against Hezbollah operatives and weapons sites have increased. Officials have described the campaign as an effort to prevent the group from restoring its rocket, missile, and command infrastructure.

However, the report claimed Hezbollah’s recovery has outpaced Israel’s attempts to weaken it, allowing the organization to replenish personnel and equipment more quickly than expected.

Security analysts say that dynamic has raised concern in Jerusalem that a future conflict could be more intense and more destructive than previous rounds of fighting.

The Ynet report also warned that Israel is preparing for a scenario in which multiple Iranian-backed groups could enter the conflict simultaneously, including militias in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Such a coordinated response would mark a major escalation, transforming a bilateral clash into a multi-front regional confrontation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 LOCKED & LOADED: U.S. Military Signals Readiness for Potential Iran Strikes AS SOON AS THIS WEEKEND

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Setting Woman’s Hair On Fire Aboard Netanya Bus [VIDEO]

NYC: Mamdani Plans To Take A Wrecking Ball To NYPD’s Budget, Slash Hiring

BROKEN SYSTEM: Judge Blocks Deportation Of Palestinian Activist Who Wants To “Kill Jews”

THE ANTISEMITE LIES AGAIN: Tucker Qatarlson Claims He Was “Detained” At Ben Gurion Airport; Israel Denies Claim

Mixed-Tank Units? Dati Leumi Rabbanim Request Urgent Meeting With Netanyahu On Issue

🚨 IDF’s Home Front Command On High Alert As Tensions Grow

Satellite Images Show Iran Continuing To Fortify Key Nuclear Sites Ahead Of Potential Military Strikes

Israel-Hating Tucker Carlson Flies To Jewish State For Interview With Mike Huckabee, Refuses To Even Leave Airport

Paratrooper Soldier Killed In Friendly Fire Incident In Gaza