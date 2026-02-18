Report: Iran Pressuring Hezbollah To Join In Attacking Israel If War Breaks Out

Iran is pressuring Hezbollah to enter any future conflict with Israel, raising fears of a wider regional war if fighting breaks out, according to a report by Ynet.

The report, which did not cite specific sources, said Israeli officials believe Tehran is encouraging its most powerful proxy to prepare for coordinated action in the event of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Israeli security officials are said to be closely monitoring developments and have issued clear warnings to Hezbollah against intervening.

According to Ynet, Israel has conveyed that if Hezbollah joins a future conflict, “the blow will be very painful,” signaling that any escalation would be met with overwhelming force.

The report said the IDF has already prepared operational plans to “significantly strike” Hezbollah, following renewed efforts by the terror group to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon and other areas.

In recent months, Israeli airstrikes and targeted operations against Hezbollah operatives and weapons sites have increased. Officials have described the campaign as an effort to prevent the group from restoring its rocket, missile, and command infrastructure.

However, the report claimed Hezbollah’s recovery has outpaced Israel’s attempts to weaken it, allowing the organization to replenish personnel and equipment more quickly than expected.

Security analysts say that dynamic has raised concern in Jerusalem that a future conflict could be more intense and more destructive than previous rounds of fighting.

The Ynet report also warned that Israel is preparing for a scenario in which multiple Iranian-backed groups could enter the conflict simultaneously, including militias in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Such a coordinated response would mark a major escalation, transforming a bilateral clash into a multi-front regional confrontation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)