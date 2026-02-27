VP Vance: “No Chance” Of US Getting Into Drawn-Out War With Iran; Praises Antisemite Tucker Carlson

Vice President JD Vance insists there is “no chance” the United States will be dragged into a prolonged war with Iran.

Speaking to the Washington Post aboard Air Force Two, Vance projected confidence that any potential U.S. strike on Iran would be limited and decisive, brushing aside warnings from foreign policy experts that escalation is rarely so tidy. “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen,” he said.

The bravado comes as President Donald Trump weighs options that include expanded strikes aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and possibly destabilizing its regime. U.S. force posture in the region is now at its highest level in decades.

In the same interview, Vance refused to rebuke rhetoric from influential voices on the right that risks inflaming tensions and deepening ideological fractures inside the GOP.

The flashpoint: a recent podcast interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

During the discussion, Carlson floated the idea of genetic testing to determine the true descendants of Avraham Avinu.

Two Republican members of Congress publicly called on the White House to denounce Carlson’s remarks. Vance declined.

Instead, he described the exchange as “a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right,” praising what he characterized as a healthy exchange of ideas within the Trump coalition.

That posture has raised eyebrows among Republican foreign policy hawks and Jewish advocacy groups, who argue that failing to set boundaries around inflammatory rhetoric undermines both party unity and U.S. credibility abroad.

Vance is attempting to thread a needle that has long vexed Republican leaders: reconciling the party’s ascendant isolationist wing with its historically interventionist foreign policy establishment.

