UPDATE FROM THE IDF: No Change In Home Front Guidelines Amid Rising Iran Tensions

As tensions continue to simmer between Israel and Iran, the IDF is stressing that there are currently no changes to safety instructions for the Israeli public.

In a video statement, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin sought to calm public concern, acknowledging the atmosphere of uncertainty following recent regional developments.

“I am aware of the sense of uncertainty and the tension prevailing among the public in light of the regional developments,” Defrin said.

He emphasized that the military remains vigilant, stating: “The IDF is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is alert and prepared to defend you.”

Defrin added that the IDF is “operating in full coordination with our partners, with the aim of strengthening the defense,” signaling ongoing strategic cooperation as Israel tracks developments closely.

He made clear that, for now, daily life should continue as usual. “There is no change in the guidelines. If there is a change, I will be here and we will provide an update accordingly,” he said.

Defrin concluded his remarks with “שבת שלום לכולם.”

