TRUMP WARNS IRAN: If Attacks Escalate, They Will Be Hit With Force “Never Seen Before”

President Donald Trump warned Iran early Sunday that the U.S. will strike them with a force never seen before if Tehran follows through with its retaliation threats.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Trump’s warning came after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier Sunday that it would launch its “most-intense offensive operation,” beginning in “moments.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed Saturday in a targeted Israeli military strike.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)