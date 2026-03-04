X to Crack Down on AI-Generated War Footage Amid Surge of Fake Iran Conflict Videos

X is rolling out a new policy aimed at curbing the spread of artificial intelligence–generated war footage, as misleading videos tied to the ongoing Iran conflict circulate widely online.

Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, said the platform will penalize users who post AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without clearly disclosing that the footage was created using artificial intelligence.

“During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground,” Bier wrote in a post announcing the move. “With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people.”

Under the new policy, users who fail to label AI-generated videos depicting an armed conflict will lose access to X’s creator revenue sharing program — the platform’s monetization system that allows eligible users to earn money from their posts.

The penalty will apply only to users who participate in the revenue program, which requires accounts to have a significant audience and reach.

Bier said a second violation would result in a permanent suspension from the revenue-sharing system.

X plans to identify misleading AI content through its Community Notes feature — a crowdsourced moderation tool that allows users to flag inaccurate or misleading posts — as well as through other signals indicating that a video was artificially generated.

The policy, however, stops short of applying platform-wide penalties. Because it targets only accounts earning money through the creator program, the vast majority of X users will not face consequences for posting AI-generated war footage.

The rules also do not apply to AI-generated photos.

The announcement comes as advances in generative AI have made it increasingly easy for users with little technical expertise to create highly realistic videos and images.

Since the start of the war involving Iran, Israel and the United States, fabricated battlefield footage has proliferated on social media platforms, often racking up millions of views before being debunked.

One widely shared video falsely depicted a massive Iranian missile bombardment of Tel Aviv, spreading rapidly across X and other platforms despite being entirely computer generated.

Tel Aviv, stripped of illusion, as you have never witnessed it. pic.twitter.com/HE3ckjBMti — Abdulruhman Ismail (@a_abdulruhman) March 3, 2026

AI-created images have also circulated widely. Photos purporting to show the bodies of Iranian girls killed in the conflict — later determined to be fabricated — were shared online by a number of high-profile accounts, including U.N. Special Rapporteur for the Palestinians Francesca Albanese and other users who appeared to be legitimate sources.

Iran’s regime is illiberal and brutal, and the Iranian people deserve the freedom they have long fought for. This gives no right to the US or Israel -whose own policies in Palestine are also illiberal and brutal- to bomb Iran, nor to EU leaders to cloak escalation in hypocrisy. https://t.co/GM1SrxhCPa — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) March 3, 2026

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)