NEIS IN LOD: Minutes After Children’s Baths, Missile Fragment Penetrates Home

A neis occurred Motzei Shabbos in the city of Lod after an Iranian missile was fired toward central Israel, and a large part of the interceptor missile penetrated the home of a Chabad family in the city, causing massive damage but no injuries.

The family members acted in accordance with Home Front Command instructions and evacuated the apartment immediately after receiving an alert, moving to the stairwell, which was the safest available protected area in those critical seconds. Moments later, the heavy interception fragment penetrated the home.

The family did not have enough time to reach the shelter, as it was “five minutes after the children finished their baths.”

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo, who arrived at the scene to support the family and assess the damage, said, “This incident reminds us all how important it is to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command—they’re lifesaving. The family acted with exemplary responsibility, and that’s what saved them.”

The Lod municipality and Home Front Command urged residents to continue following safety guidelines: “Please continue to follow the instructions and reach a protected area in time. Remaining in the protected space for 10 minutes is critical to preventing injuries from shrapnel and interception debris.”

