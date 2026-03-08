How Fighter Pilots Stay Awake for 40 Hours: The Drug Helping Israeli Aircrews Endure Long Combat Missions

As Israeli fighter pilots carry out thousands of bombing sorties deep inside Iran—missions that require flying hundreds of miles, conducting complex strike operations, and returning safely through hostile airspace—one of the greatest challenges facing aircrews is human biology.

Modern combat missions can stretch across dozens of hours, leaving pilots operating on little or no sleep while still expected to make split-second decisions at high speed. To combat the dangers of fatigue, militaries around the world have increasingly turned to a prescription medication designed to keep pilots alert even after extended periods without rest.

The drug, known as modafinil, has become a key tool in long-duration military operations.

Originally developed in France in the 1970s, modafinil was first approved to treat severe sleep disorders such as narcolepsy—a neurological condition that causes sudden, uncontrollable sleep attacks during the day. Over time, researchers discovered that the medication could also help healthy individuals remain alert for extended periods without the severe side effects associated with traditional stimulants.

That discovery quickly attracted the attention of military planners.

Air forces including the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Air Force have studied and in some cases authorized the use of modafinil for pilots during long-duration missions where sleep deprivation could jeopardize safety and mission success.

For Israeli pilots flying strike missions into Iran—journeys that require crossing hundreds of miles of hostile territory, executing precision bombings, and navigating complex aerial refueling schedules—fatigue presents a serious operational risk.

For decades, militaries relied on caffeine or even amphetamines to keep aircrews awake during extended operations. But those substances often produced unwanted side effects, including rapid heartbeat, irritability, impaired judgment, and a sharp crash once the stimulant wore off.

Rather than flooding the brain with dopamine like attention-deficit medications such as Ritalin, modafinil targets the brain’s natural wakefulness systems. The drug stimulates the hypothalamus—an area responsible for regulating sleep cycles—and increases levels of orexin, a neuropeptide that plays a key role in maintaining alertness. It also boosts levels of histamine in the brain, another chemical involved in regulating wakefulness.

Unlike caffeine, which temporarily masks fatigue by blocking adenosine receptors in the brain, modafinil promotes a sustained state of alertness. A single dose typically reaches peak concentration within two to four hours and can remain active in the bloodstream for 12 to 15 hours.

Studies involving military pilots have shown that participants who took modafinil were able to perform complex flight maneuvers in simulators with nearly the same precision as when they were fully rested. Those who received a placebo showed a sharp decline in performance after prolonged sleep deprivation.

In Israel, modafinil is sold under the brand name Provigil and is prescribed primarily for sleep disorders such as narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and shift-work sleep disturbances.

Although the medication is not officially approved for treating attention deficit disorders, physicians note that it can improve concentration and short-term memory. As a result, it has gained popularity for off-label use among students, doctors, and professionals working in demanding fields.

Users typically describe the experience not as a stimulant “high,” but as a simple restoration of alertness—similar to the feeling of having had a full night’s sleep.

Typical doses range between 100 and 200 milligrams per day, though during certain military operations doses may be divided throughout the day to maintain wakefulness over extended missions.

Despite its advantages, modafinil is not a substitute for sleep.

Medical experts warn that while the brain may remain alert, the body still requires rest to repair tissues and clear metabolic waste. When the drug’s levels eventually decline, users may experience a sudden drop in alertness—sometimes described as a “crash,” though usually milder than that caused by stronger stimulants.

Common side effects can include headaches, nausea, dizziness and anxiety. In rare cases, the medication can trigger severe skin reactions, which is why air forces that permit its use require strict medical supervision.

Pilots are typically tested with the medication on the ground before they are authorized to use it during flight operations.

