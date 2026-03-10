Iran’s New Supreme Leader Has Tet To Be Seen Nearly 48 Hours After Appointment

Nearly two days after being named the third supreme leader in the history of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei has yet to appear publicly or issue any formal message to the Iranian people.

Despite crowds of supporters gathering in cities across Iran to pledge allegiance to the new leader, no video address has been released, nor has any written statement been issued by Mojtaba Khamenei or his office. Instead, Iranian state media has relied largely on archive footage and AI-generated imagery to present him to the public.

State propaganda outlets have circulated artificial intelligence-generated videos and still images portraying Khamenei as a wise successor who has inherited the mantle of leadership.

In Tehran’s Vali Asr Square, the regime’s main propaganda mural has been updated to depict a young Mojtaba Khamenei receiving an Iranian flag from his slain father while Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini — founder of the Islamic Revolution — looks on approvingly. The imagery is intended to convey a smooth transfer of power, though critics note the symbolism highlights a contradiction in the Islamic Republic’s ideology: a father-to-son succession in a system originally born from a revolution against hereditary monarchy.

One possible explanation for Khamenei’s absence may be injuries reportedly sustained during what Iranian media is calling the “Ramadan War.” State-linked reports suggest he may have been wounded, potentially preventing him from appearing on video — though this would not explain the absence of even a written statement.

Another possible factor could be the reaction from the United States following the appointment. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over Mojtaba Khamenei’s selection after the assassination of his father. When asked Monday whether the new Iranian leader now has a target on his back, Trump responded that he did not want to comment.

Despite the lack of a public appearance from the new leader, Iran’s political system appears to be continuing to function. Statements of loyalty have been issued from across the country’s political spectrum, including from reformist former President Mohammad Khatami, who released a message on Tuesday.

