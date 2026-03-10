UPDATE ON THE JEWS IN IRAN: Iran’s Jewish Community Lays Low During War, Urges Israelis Not To Make Contact

As the war involving Iran intensifies, the country’s Jewish community — estimated at roughly 15,000 people — is navigating an increasingly delicate and complex reality.

Sources familiar with the situation say that, for now, conditions for Jews across Iran remain relatively stable. Members of the community are reportedly making careful efforts to keep a low profile in public and are avoiding any public gatherings or high-profile activities.

At this stage, there has been no unusual escalation in the regime’s treatment of Jews.

Sources closely monitoring the situation say caution is paramount.

“Right now, all that remains is to pray that nothing bad happens to the Jews,” one source said. “Beyond that – the wise course is silence.”

According to individuals familiar with the community, all weddings and large public events among Iran’s Jews have been canceled. Community leaders reportedly believe it would be inappropriate to hold celebrations while Iran is under attack.

At the same time, Jewish organizations and community figures abroad who are in contact with Iran’s Jewish population are urging people outside the country — particularly Israelis — not to attempt to reach out to Jews inside Iran, warning that doing so could endanger their lives.

Last week it was reported that Iran’s Jewish community publicly condemned Israeli and American strikes that led to the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“The leader was busy managing the affairs of the state until his last drop of blood and unjustly sacrificed his life for the Iranian nation,” said Homayoun Sameh, the Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament.

Sameh also published a condolence letter following what he called the “unjust death” of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who he claimed was killed by the “Zionist regime,” an event he said brought “a wave of heavy grief and sorrow to the hearts of the great Iranian nation and all the free people of the world.”

He further wrote: “The Iranian Jewish community sends its sincere condolences to the noble Iranian nation, to his family, and to all lovers of the Islamic Revolution over this heartbreaking and painful loss. There is no doubt that dear Iran mourns the death of a wise, patient and compassionate leader — a personality who dedicated his blessed life to the path of independence, honor and pride of this land, and who always emphasized national unity, empathy and peaceful coexistence among followers of the divine religions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)