TRUMP WARNS IRAN: Remove Hormuz Mines Now Or Face Military Response “Never Seen Before”

President Donald Trump warned Iran against placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump warned Iran against placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying U.S. forces had destroyed 10 inactive Iranian vessels used to install the explosive devices.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Tehran needs to remove any mines in the waterway immediately.

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” he wrote. “If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!”

Additionally, Trump said U.S. forces were using the technology and missile capabilities deployed against drug traffickers “to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!”

In a follow-up post, Trump said U.S. forces had destroyed10 inactive mine laying boats or ships, “with more to follow.”

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)