“Seize The Moment”: Netanyahu Calls on Iranians to Rise Up as Israel and US Intensify Strikes on Regime

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an unusually direct message to the people of Iran on Monday, urging them to seize what he described as a historic opportunity to overthrow the country’s ruling regime as Israel and the United States escalate military pressure on Tehran.

“People of Iran, we are waging a historic war for liberty,” Netanyahu’s office wrote on X. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for you to remove the Ayatollah regime and gain your freedom.”

Netanyahu said Israel, operating alongside the United States, has dramatically intensified strikes against “the tyrants of Tehran.”

“Together with the United States, we are hitting the tyrants of Tehran harder than ever,” he said.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli operations have struck a wide range of regime-linked targets across Iran, including personnel from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and missile infrastructure.

“We have hit countless regime targets,” Netanyahu said. “We have taken out thousands of IRGC thugs and hundreds of their missile launchers.”

In his message, Netanyahu sought to draw a sharp distinction between Iran’s government and its citizens, stressing that Israel’s campaign is directed at the ruling establishment rather than the Iranian public.

“We are focused on regime targets and are doing our best not to harm the people of Iran,” he said. “We are your ally. Your best ally.”

The Israeli leader also framed the confrontation as part of a broader struggle for freedom in Iran, praising the country’s culture and history while encouraging citizens to challenge their rulers.

“We fully respect your sovereignty, culture and heritage,” Netanyahu said. “You asked for help and help has arrived.”

Netanyahu warned that Israel’s military operations will continue to intensify in the coming days as pressure mounts on Iran’s leadership. He claimed that senior figures in the regime are already attempting to flee.

“The Ayatollahs and their henchmen are on the run,” Netanyahu said. “But those cowards have nowhere to hide.”

Concluding the address, Netanyahu urged Iranians to prepare for an approaching moment of political change.

“In the coming days we will create the conditions for you to grasp your destiny,” he said. “Your dreams will become a reality.”

“When the time is right — and that time is fast approaching — we will pass the torch to you,” Netanyahu added. “Be ready to seize the moment.”

