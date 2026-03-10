Leaked Muslim Brotherhood Meeting: No Public Support For Iran, But Cooperation Against Israel Considered

A leaked protocol from a closed Zoom meeting of senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders around the world reveals internal deliberations over the war involving Iran and how the movement should respond.

According to the document, obtained by journalist Roi Kais of Israel’s Kan News, the organization decided not to publicly express support for Iran — while still examining possible cooperation with Tehran in the broader struggle against Israel.

During the meeting, the Muslim Brotherhood’s general supervisor in Jordan, Murad al-Adayleh, reportedly took a cautious stance. He emphasized the need to protect Jordan’s sovereignty and avoid turning the country into a battlefield between Iran and Israel.

Al-Adayleh also signaled that the movement in Jordan does not want to publicly align itself with Iran, fearing that doing so could increase pressure from the Jordanian government, which has already outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood.

Despite the cautious tone regarding public messaging, the discussion revealed efforts to strengthen cooperation against Israel.

According to the protocol, the movement’s representative in Mauritania was tasked with preparing a religious-legal document that would justify strengthening military alliances with the Shiite “axis of resistance,” provided such cooperation remains focused on the fight against Israel while maintaining the Sunni identity of the organization.

In essence, the movement appears reluctant to be seen siding with Iran against the broader Sunni world — but is still exploring collaboration when it comes to confronting Israel.

The “axis of resistance” perspective during the meeting was reportedly presented by senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, who outlined Hamas’s view of the ongoing conflict.

Mashaal reportedly said that recent strikes on facilities in the Gulf and the killing of senior figures are “reshaping the region.”

He also said Hamas has adopted a policy of “political silence” regarding Iran’s attacks, in order to preserve military supply routes to organizations aligned with the resistance axis.

Mashaal added that maintaining the stability of Gulf states is a “strategic priority,” aimed at preventing confrontation with Sunni populations.

