🚨 DEVELOPING: Yeshiva Bochur Critical, Brother Missing After Drowning Incident in Netanya

An incident unfolded Friday afternoon at the separate beach in Netanya, where two brothers from Yerushalayim were caught in distress in the water, triggering a massive rescue response.

Initial reports indicate that the pair entered the sea and quickly encountered difficulty. Bystanders who noticed the situation managed to pull one of the brothers — a 21-year-old yeshiva bochur — from the water.

When Hatzalah and MDA teams arrived, they found the young man completely unconscious. Intensive lifesaving efforts were immediately launched, including prolonged resuscitation attempts. He was later transported to the hospital in critical condition as teams fought to stabilize him.

At the same time, a desperate search is underway for his brother, an 18-year-old who remains missing in the water.

Large-scale search operations were launched, including police, rescue forces, and ZAKA’s specialized diving unit, which was deployed to conduct underwater searches along the coastline and deeper areas of the sea.

Officials say the family had arrived at the beach from Yerushalayim.

As of now, one brother remains in critical condition while the second is still unaccounted for.

The public is asked to daven for אברהם ישעיהו בן שושנה and יששכר דב בן שושנה.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)