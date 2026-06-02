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“We’ll Collapse:” Police Official Warns After Arrests Of Bnei Yeshivos

Israeli mounted police disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a road during a protest against army draft in Jerusalem, Monday, June 1, 2026.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

A senior police official warned in a closed‑door meeting that continued arrests of Lomdei Torah could lead to the collapse of the police system due to manpower shortages, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The report comes after the recent protests across the country following a wave of arrests of Lomdei Torah.

“We don’t have enough officers to handle the protests, the arrests, and routine work,” the senior official said. “Officers who are supposed to deal with violent incidents and ongoing emergencies have spent the past few days almost exclusively on protests and events related to the arrests.”

“If the Military Police continue making arrests, or if the Attorney General continues ordering the police to carry them out, we’ll collapse under the manpower shortage,” he warned.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

3 Responses

  1. Peleg carry on your good work! Hopefully some people in power will understand the current situation of persecution of 1.2m chareidim cannot continue – not with arrests and not with economic sanctions and not with travel bans!

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