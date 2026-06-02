“A Special Place In Hell Is Reserved Just For You:” Minister Warns AG About Her Persecution Of Lomdei Torah

Likud Minister Dudi Amsalem launched an especially scathing attack overnight Monday against Attorney General Gali Baharav‑Miara.

In a stormy speech from the Knesset plenum, Amsalem turned directly to Baharav‑Miara, accusing her of leading a systematic and deliberate campaign to harm Chareidim and Lomdei Torah, using her unchecked legal powers to create “hell on earth” for them.

“Know, Mrs. Miara: Due to your actions, there’s a special place in hell reserved just for you—you and Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon,” he cried out. “There’s a special place in hell for such evil and persecution of Jews whose only ‘crime’ is that they learn Torah.”

Asmalem added that the public attitude toward Chareidim has become hostile and discriminatory due to a campaign of “antisemitic propaganda at the highest levels” being waged against them by Baharav-Miara and Limon.

Amsalem also revealed the orders that Baharav-Miara sent to local authorities about the next looming decree against Chareidi families. “Today, she issued an instruction to all mayors to examine the revocation of property tax discounts (Arnona) from Chareidi families. She wants to revoke property tax discounts from families of five, seven, or eight children who live in poverty.”

Amsalem concluded in a warning tone: “There is a Borei Olam. There is judgment in the world, and nothing is hidden from Him. Hakadosh Baruch Hu will repay you and those like you.”

In an interview with Galey Yisrael on Tuesday morning, Amsalem said: “These weren’t harsh statements. The attorney general is obsessively persecuting the Olam HaTorah.”

“She sent out a letter to all the ministry directors-general: bring more decrees. Such a thing has never happened to Lomdei Torah learners—even the greatest antisemites didn’t behave like this. Did we come to Eretz Yisrael in order to arrest people whose only sin is learning Torah?”

“She is advancing the revocation of Section 46 for donations to yeshivas. She’s persecuting them to the core. Why cancel property tax discounts for 90,000 families just because the father learns in a yeshiva? These are families with five or six children who, in any case, barely make a living.

“The next stage will be that they won’t receive medical treatment? So yes, there is a special place in hell for her.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)