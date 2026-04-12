REPORT: Israel Crippled Iran’s Satellite Control Centers During Operation Roaring Lion

Israeli airstrikes during Operation Roaring Lion damaged Iran’s ability to control and maneuver satellites in orbit, the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate has assessed, dealing what officials say could be a setback lasting years to Tehran’s space program.

Yisrael Hayom reported that the Israeli Air Force targeted ground bases operating Iran’s satellite array, degrading the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Space Command’s capacity to manage its satellites, including advanced maneuverable systems capable of approaching and potentially disrupting the satellites of other nations. The economic damage is estimated in the billions of dollars, with assessments suggesting Iran will need years to restore what was lost.

The strikes were driven in part by concern that Iran could turn those maneuverable satellites against Israeli assets in orbit. Officials at the IDF’s Space Center, part of Unit 9900, said that defending Israeli satellites from Iranian interference was a central mission throughout the war, carried out around the clock.

“In this war, space was significant in ways not seen before,” said Lt. Col. Sh., the Space Center’s commander. “When the IDF operates over great distances, the importance of satellites rises dramatically. We are relying on years of investment that have placed Israel among the leading countries in this field.”

The stakes were high. Israeli military satellites from the Ofek series provided critical intelligence throughout the campaign — essential given the distance from Iran, which limited other collection methods. Damage to even a single satellite, officials noted, could have materially affected the conduct of the war.

Iran has spent the past decade narrowing a long-standing gap in space capabilities, successfully launching satellites it claimed could photograph U.S. bases in the Gulf and collect electronic signals intelligence. The overlap between satellite launch technology and ballistic missile development added further urgency to the Israeli targeting effort.

The campaign also prompted a shift in U.S. policy on commercial satellite imagery. The Pentagon required commercial providers to delay releasing images from the conflict zone, and Planet Labs confirmed it would withhold imagery from Iran and surrounding areas for an indefinite period. The restrictions took effect as early as March 9, shortly after the war began, though they were only disclosed publicly afterward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)