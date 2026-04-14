First Report: This Is Ron Dermer’s Plan For A Diplomatic Agreement With Lebanon 

Former Israeli minister Ron Dermer is advancing a diplomatic plan for an arrangement with Lebanon, based on dividing the territory into three zones and maintaining a long-term IDF presence in southern Lebanon, Channel 14 revealed on Monday evening.

The outline, which may also include a “carrot” in the form of a future full peace agreement in exchange for Hezbollah’s disarmament, may be raised in Tuesday’s historic direct talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington.

According to the report, Dermer continues to play a significant and influential role in shaping Israeli policy. He has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of reaching an interim arrangement with Lebanon—one that would, for the first time, include an Israeli presence on Lebanese soil with the consent of the Lebanese government.

The plan promoted by Dermer is based on dividing Lebanon into three distinct zones of operation and responsibility:

From the border to the “Yellow Line”

This zone, extending approximately 7–8 kilometers from the Israeli border (also referred to as the anti-tank line), would remain under a long-term and dense IDF presence. The IDF would remain in this area until the mission of fully removing Hezbollah and its terror infrastructure in the region is completed.

Between the Yellow Line and the Litani River

In this zone, the IDF would continue operating to clear the area of Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure. The proposed model is gradual: once a specific sector is cleared, IDF forces would withdraw, and the Lebanese Army would enter to assume security responsibility.

North of the Litani River

In this area, responsibility for disarming Hezbollah would fall exclusively on the Lebanese Army. There is a clear recognition at the political level that this task is unlikely to be completed in the foreseeable future. However, in return for assuming this responsibility, the Lebanese government would agree to continued Israeli presence in the southern security zone.

Alongside the complex interim arrangement, the plan includes an attempt to place “bait” on the negotiating table in the form of a full peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Such an agreement would only be implemented after Hezbollah is completely disarmed.

At 11. a.m. Eastern Time, Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, is scheduled to meet with Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh at the US State Department, the most senior direct talks ever to be held between the two countries. The meeting will also be attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and other senior US officials.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)