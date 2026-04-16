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PHOTOS: Pesach in the Home of Hagaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman — From Mechiras Chametz to Yom Tov Celebrations

From the sale of chametz through the closing moments of Yom Tov, scenes of Pesach were captured in the presence of the venerated Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman shlit”a.

Throughout the days of Chol Hamoed, Gedolei Yisrael, Roshei Yeshiva, Rabbanim, public figures, and masses of Klal Yisroel visited the Rosh Yeshiva at his residence on Rechov Admor MiGur in Bnei Brak, coming to be mekabel pnei rabbo b’regel and receive brachos for Yom Tov.

Photos by Shuki Lerer

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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