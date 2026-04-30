After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

Following behind-the-scenes discussions, a breakthrough has been reached regarding the Lag B’Omer celebration in Meron: Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper agreed to take full responsibility for safely implementing a revised controlled entry plan, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir retracted his objection to the event.

The decision follows sharply stated warnings from Ben Gvir after holding a security assessment at Meron on Wednesday evening about the plan formulated by the Jerusalem Ministry and approved by the Home Front Command, citing serious concerns over potential risks to human life.

After those remarks, Ben-Gvir and Police Chief Danny Levy held a late-night call with Klapper, who promised to implement all the police’s recommendations regarding limits on crowd size and maintaining public order, and also took full responsibility for executing the plan.

According to the updated plan, the celebration will take place under strict limitations, with gatherings capped at 1,500 participants at any given time, alongside continuous situational assessments throughout the event.

In a meeting at Meron on Wednesday evening, Ben-Gvir strongly objected to the plan, saying the Home Front Command had “turned its back” on a viable plan. He warned that the situation constitutes a “red flag” requiring an immediate halt.

“I am raising a red flag,” he said, stressing that he would not support an event where participant safety is not guaranteed. “The blood of my Chareidi, religious, traditional, and secular brothers who come to Meron is not hefker. We are racing with open eyes toward the next disaster.”

He added that responsibility lies with the Home Front Command to present a clear and workable plan: “I demand that they approve a real framework that ensures the safety of participants. Without such approval, we will not be able to secure the mispallelim.”

Police officials presented a troubling assessment, warning that if Meron is opened to tens of thousands of people, it would be impossible to provide adequate security—especially in the event of a missile attack, chalilah. Participants in the discussion noted that “it would not be possible to enforce evacuation in real time during an emergency,” and estimated that peak attendance could reach tens of thousands.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)