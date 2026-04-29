Ben Gvir Opposes Meron Plan: “I’m Raising a Red Flag; We’re Racing Toward the Next Disaster”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir held a security assessment at Meron on Wednesday and toured the site with senior police commanders and other officials as plans take shape for Lag B’Omer.

However, Ben-Gvir harshly criticized the plan approved by the Home Front Command for managing the Lag B’Omer event at Meron.

According to Ben Gvir, the proposed framework does not reflect realities on the ground. While it formally limits gatherings to about 1,500 participants per area, multiple designated zones could result in thousands of people being present on Har Meron at the same time—posing a serious safety risk.

The discussion took place against the backdrop of ongoing security tensions in southern Lebanon. The minister emphasized that the ceasefire with Hezbollah has been repeatedly violated in recent days, turning any large gathering into a potential target.

During the meeting, Ben Gvir stressed that he would not approve the event without explicit security authorization and a revised, realistic plan from the Home Front Command that ensures participant safety.

“I just held a special situational assessment in Meron, where I heard from all relevant parties—both security officials and Chareidi community leaders,” he said. “My conclusion is clear: I’m raising a red flag—we are racing, with our eyes wide open, toward the next disaster.”

“Unfortunately, the Home Front Command is presenting a sophisticated-sounding but unrealistic position. Without explicit approval and a genuine plan that guarantees safety, I cannot authorize the event.”

“I demand that the Home Front Command come to its senses and approve a workable framework. We will not abandon the lives of our Chareidi, secular, and Dati Leumi brothers who come to Meron.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)