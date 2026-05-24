GREAT JOB: Spanish Police Drag, Beat Gaza Flotilla Activists Days After Madrid Condemned Israel [SEE FOOTAGE]

Spanish police arrested four Global Sumud Flotilla activists at Bilbao Airport on Saturday after violent clashes erupted following the return of members of the Spanish delegation from Turkey.

Videos circulating online from the airport in Bilbao, located in Spain’s Basque region, showed officers dragging activists across the terminal floor and striking several individuals with batons as chaos unfolded inside the airport.

The incident comes only days after the Spanish government sharply condemned Israel over its handling of activists detained aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces.

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Earlier this week, Spain summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released controversial footage showing detained flotilla activists kneeling handcuffed at Ashdod Port while he waved an Israeli flag and declared, “Welcome to Israel, we are the masters.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares blasted Israel’s conduct, describing the treatment of the activists as “monstrous,” “inhumane,” and “disgraceful.”

Following Saturday’s airport clashes, Israel’s Foreign Ministry fired back with a sarcastic statement targeting the Spanish government.

“We demand an explanation from the Spanish government regarding its treatment of the flotilla anarchists,” the ministry said, accusing the activists of bringing disorder and confrontation wherever they go.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)