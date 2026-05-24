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BDE: Petirah Of R’ Yisroel Chaim Pichey Z”L, Son-In-Law Of R’ Mike Tress ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of R’ Yisroel Chaim Pichey Z”L, who was niftar over Shavuos at the age of 91.

R’ Yisroel Chaim z”l, a son-in-law of Mike Tress zt”l, was a talmid of Telz Cleveland and a rebbi in the Yeshiva of Brooklyn for many years, before moving to Lakewood several years ago.

He is survived by his wife, Donya yb”l, and his children R’ Eli, R’ Shloimy, Rochel Levine, Hena Rivka Willner, Chaya Sara Lefkowitz, Leebah Kahn, Dusie Basch, and Shevy Eisgrau.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at the Sons of Israel Holocaust Memorial Chapel in Lakewood at 9:30 AM Sunday, with kevurah in the Wellwood cemetery on Long Island.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

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