Name Added As Segula For Refuah Of HaMekubal HaRav Chizkiyahu Dov Kook

Following the lack of change in the condition of HaMekubal HaTzaddik Rav Dov Kook, a decision was made to add a name as a segulah for his refuah.

HaRav Kook has been hospitalized for several weeks at Poriya Hospital in Tiveria and needs great Rachamei Shamayim.

The shaila of adding a name was asked to HaMashgiach HaRav Dan Segal, who instructed that the name “Chizkiyahu” be added. HaRav Kook’s father-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, was also consulted about the name.

HaRav Kook’s talmidim received great chizzuk from the name, saying that for many years, the Rav has frequently referred to Perek 38 in Yishayahu, which describes Chizkiyahu HaMelech’s illness and recovery. He often recommended to people seeking a yeshuah in health-related matters to recite the pessukim about Chizkiyahu’s tefillah out of an emunah in their power to awaken Rachamei Shamayim.

His talmidim also noted that HaRav Kook has had a special connection to Chizkiyahu HaMelech since his youth, often mentioning him and the connection between emunah, refuah, and geulah.

About a week and a half ago, in a rare move, HaRav Dan Segal requested that an atzeret tefillah be held in his Beis Medrash in Jerusalem for the recovery of HaRav Kook. The two tzaddikim have maintained a special connection for many years.

HaRav Segal asked the posek, HaGaon HaRav Bentzion Kook, a cousin of Rabbi Dov Kook, to deliver divrei chizzuk. HaRav Bentzion said: “This is our opportunity to express our gratitude to the Rav. We all troubled him with requests to daven for this one and that one, for one yeshua and another, and he was moser nefesh for these tefillos. His tefillos are lengthy because he literally is moser nefesh for every individual, and especially for Klal Yisrael. Let us repay a bit of his mesirus nefesh toward us by davening for his refuah, and may Hashem send him a refuah sheleimah.”

Afterward, HaRav Segal led the tefillos, saying: “In truth, the tefillah is not for him but for us.”

The public is requested to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Chizkiyahu Dov HaKohen ben Shoshana b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)