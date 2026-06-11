Elderly Man Seriously Injured As Peleg Yerushalmi Demonstrations Paralyze Major Highways; Drivers Attack Protesters [VIDEOS]

Large-scale demonstrations organized by Peleg Yerushalmi against the arrest of yeshiva bochurim and avreichim who failed to report for military service brought major portions of central Israel to a standstill on Thursday, causing widespread traffic disruptions, rail service interruptions, and multiple injuries — including a 93-year-old man who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near the Geha Junction.

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After approximately two hours of demonstrations, protest organizers instructed participants to disperse. Israel Police later announced that all major roadways that had been blocked were reopened to traffic.

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According to Magen David Adom, emergency personnel treated and evacuated a 93-year-old man in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle near Geha Junction. At Ganot Interchange, a 21-year-old man sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle. In addition, three people suffered minor injuries on Route 4 during the evacuation of protesters, reportedly after stun grenades were deployed by police.

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In a statement issued following the demonstrations, organizers vowed that the protests would continue and intensify.

“The demonstrations are not going to stop — on the contrary, they are expected to grow and expand,” the statement read. “The message from the thousands of protesters is clear: Leave the bnei Torah alone, and there will be peace. Continue pursuing them, and you will discover that normal life here will not return to what it once was.”

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Major arteries throughout central Israel were blocked during the protests, including several sections of Route 4 near Ganot, Geha, and Aluf Sadeh interchanges. Route 6 near Ben Shemen was also shut down, creating severe traffic congestion throughout the region. Some protesters traveling to demonstration sites reportedly became trapped in the resulting gridlock themselves.

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Police reported that Ganot Interchange was completely closed in all directions, including portions of Route 1 leading toward both Tel Aviv and Yerushalayim, as well as Route 4 in both directions. Additional road closures were reported near Geha and along Jabotinsky Road. Footage from the scene showed police deploying stun grenades during efforts to clear protesters from the roadway.

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Rail traffic was also affected after demonstrators entered railway tracks near Ganot. At the direction of police, Israel Railways temporarily suspended service in the area, causing delays and disruptions across multiple lines nationwide.

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The Israel Airports Authority warned travelers of significant traffic congestion on roads leading to Ben Gurion Airport and advised passengers to use Israel Railways where possible.

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At the outset of the demonstrations, organizers declared that thousands of bnei Torah had taken to the streets to protest what they described as the humiliation of Torah and the imprisonment of bnei Torah.

The protests later expanded southward as dozens of demonstrators blocked the Miflag Junction near Netivot at the intersection of Routes 25 and 34. Police and Border Police forces were deployed to disperse the crowd, while motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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The demonstrations follow the transfer Wednesday of 19 yeshiva students to military police custody after they participated in protests outside the home of Supreme Court Deputy President Justice Noam Sohlberg. Additional demonstrations were held outside several detention facilities, including Nitzan Prison, Russian Compound, Hadarim Prison, and Abu Kabir.

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Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman sharply criticized the demonstrators, saying, “While IDF soldiers are fighting in Lebanon, the organization known as Peleg Yerushalmi is confronting security forces, blocking major roads, and harming Israeli citizens — those who serve in the IDF, perform reserve duty, work, and pay taxes. When we return to power, I promise I will work to outlaw them.”

Earlier in the day, attorney Menachem Stauber appealed to Police Commissioner Danny Levy, warning against what he described as selective enforcement and discrimination against chareidi protesters. Stauber alleged that police had employed excessive force during recent demonstrations, including the use of pepper spray, violence, and stun grenades. He called for an investigation into police conduct and demanded that the rights of demonstrators and freedom of expression be protected without discrimination.

Organizers said transportation had been arranged from Yerushalayim, Beit Shemesh, Ashdod, Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit, Elad, and Achisamach to bring participants to the protests.

The demonstrations come a day after 19 draft dodgers were turned over to military police custody following protests outside Justice Sohlberg’s home. Demonstrations were also held Wednesday outside several detention facilities, while the Eidah HaChareidis joined calls for continued protests against the arrests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)