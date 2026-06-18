RAPID RECOVERY: Iran Says 89% Of Wartime-Shuttered Production Facilities Have Returned To Operation

Iran says nearly 90% of the production facilities shut down or damaged during the recent war have already returned to operation, as officials in Tehran point to rapid reconstruction efforts following the signing of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding.

Mohammad Shariatmadari, CEO of the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC), announced Thursday that 89% of the production units taken offline during the war have resumed full operations.

The announcement came during a ceremony marking the signing of a cooperation agreement with Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy aimed at rebuilding, modernizing, and upgrading petrochemical facilities damaged during the conflict.

“One of our main tasks in recent weeks has been restoring damaged production units,” Shariatmadari said. “Despite enemy strikes against vital industrial infrastructure, a broad and coordinated effort was made to maintain production.”

He added that some restored facilities are now operating above their nominal production capacity, although others have not yet returned to full output.

Shariatmadari acknowledged that some infrastructure sustained significant damage during the recent strikes but said industrial teams worked around the clock to begin reconstruction efforts as quickly as possible.

He said the goal is not only to restore production capabilities but also to improve efficiency, redesign facilities, and implement technological upgrades throughout the industry.

According to Shariatmadari, the new memorandum of understanding is expected to accelerate reconstruction efforts, promote technological innovation, and strengthen cooperation between Iran’s industrial sector and its scientific and technological institutions.

The comments came as International Atomic Energy Agency officials prepare to participate in upcoming negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland. Arab sources also claim that some U.S.-Iran talks will include participation from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)