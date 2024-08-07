Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Lufthansa, ITA Airways, and Aegean Airlines Extend Flight Cancellations to Israel


Lufthansa, Germany’s flagship airline, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of all flights to and from Israel until next Tuesday, August 13. This decision follows an earlier announcement in which the airline had initially canceled flights only through Monday.

Similarly, Italy’s ITA Airways and Greece’s Aegean Airlines also declared on Wednesday that they would be halting their flights to Israel, with ITA suspending services until August 10 and Aegean Airlines extending their cancellations until August 14. These moves come as airlines reassess the safety of operating in the region.



