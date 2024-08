The IDF says that a projectile was launched from Lebanon into the area of Shtula at 9:50pm. Although the sirens sounded in response, there were no reported injuries from the incident.

Earlier in the day, the IAF carried out a strike on a Hezbollah launcher located in the Qabrikha region of southern Lebanon. This launcher had been used to fire projectiles toward the upper Galilee earlier in the day, according to IDF reports.