Monsey Scoop regrets to inform you of the tragic Petira of Mrs. Ela Rivka Ehrenthal A”H at the young age of 26. She was the wife of Reb Aron Shia Ehrentahl and the daughter of Reb Chaim Eliezer Eidlisz.

The Levaya took place today at 11:15 AM at 18 Collins Avenue, Spring Valley, followed by Kevurah at the Satmar Bais Hachaim in Kiryas Joel.

