Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, is expected to face tough questions today when he appears in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Taking place less than a week before Trump’s inauguration, the confirmation hearing is the first for one of Trump’s Cabinet picks.

Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran and former Fox News host, is likely to face questions about some of the negative stories about him that have surfaced since Trump named him.