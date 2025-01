Rav Malkiel Kotler, Nasi of Yeshiva Ohel Moshe, participated in the joyous sheva brachos for the son of Rav Mordche Shlesinger, Rosh Yeshiva of Ohel Moshe. The Mechuten is Rav Aron Melber, son-in-law of Reb Moshe Green zt”l.

