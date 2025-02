ויקרא שמו בישראל – אריאל כפיר”…

A deeply emotional moment took place at the Bris Mila clinic of Chabad Shliach to Russian speakers in Netanya, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Teichman

As the coffins of the Bibas family were transferred from the murderous hands of Hamas to the IDF, a 26-year-old Jewish man underwent a Bris Milah today and chose to name himself “Kfir Ariel” in honor of the two young Bibas children HY”D.