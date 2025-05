Thousands of Ezer Mizion volunteers gathered today for a special yom tefillah on Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan, visiting the kevarim of tzaddikim throughout the Galil. The event took place in a tent near the kever of Rav Shimon bar Yochai in Meron. Divrei chizuk was delivered by Rav Chananya Cholak, followed by Rav Shimon Galai shlit”a, who offered divrei bracha.

