Trump slams GOP Sen. Rand Paul for opposing ‘big, beautiful bill’ due to $5 trillion debt ceiling hike

President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for criticizing the massive Trump-backed budget bill.

Paul said on CNBC that he is “just not open to supporting $5 trillion … in debt ceiling increase” that the Senate’s version of the bill currently includes.

Trump said of Paul on Truth Social, “His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him.”