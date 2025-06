๐Ÿšจ LAKEWOOD ALERTS IS COVERING THE ADIREI MAAMAD LIVE. SIGN UP NOW TO STAY UPDATED!

Reb Lazer Scheiner was making his way around the Suites at Adirei Hatorah tonight to thank the largeer donors of BMG, when an unprecedented moment took place; Shimmy J took out a check book and wrote a “large” ๐Ÿ‘€ check on the spot for Adirei Hatorah!