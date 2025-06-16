HY’D: IDF Captain Tal Movshovitz, 28, Killed in Southern Gaza Battle

HY’D: The IDF has released the name of a fallen soldier whose family has been notified:
Captain (Res.) Tal Movshovitz, 28, from Reut, deputy company commander in the 7086th Engineering Battalion, Golani Brigade, fell in battle in southern Gaza.
