NYC Comptroller and failing Mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at immigration court just now. YWN notes that Lander is a raging self-hating Jew.

Lander has backed harsh critics of Israel who have voiced support for the BDS movement, including Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Rashida Tlaib, pro-Hamas “activist” Linda Sarsour, and Shahana Hanif, who replaced him on the New York City Council. He hates police, is pro LGBTQ, and despises Yeshiva education.