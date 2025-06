At the mass Atzeres Tefillah in BMG’s Bais Yitzchok, as thousands daven for the safety of Acheinu Bais Yisroel under the shadow of war in Israel. Participating in the atzeres are Gedolei Eretz Yisroel, including Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a and Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a.

The call-in number for the atzeres is 857-347-0100 (125005).