Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Dear citizens of Israel,

We are on day six of Operation Rising Lion.

We began this campaign in order to remove two existential threats to the State of Israel: The nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat. We are advancing step by step to remove these threats.

We control the skies over Tehran. We are striking the ayatollahs’ regime with great force.

We are attacking nuclear installations, missiles, command centers and the symbols of the regime.

I must tell you that I speak with world leaders and they are very impressed by our determination and the achievements of our forces. They are also greatly impressed by you, citizens of Israel, by your strong spirit and by your steadfastness.

We are sustaining many losses, painful losses. But we see that the home front is strong. The people are strong, and the State of Israel is stronger than ever. I have directed the Government ministries to assist all those who have been harmed.

At the same time, the intense fighting in the Gaza Strip is continuing. We are committed to achieving the two tasks: Defeating Hamas and returning all of our hostages, living and deceased. We will not relent.

To my regret, in recent days as well, heroic soldiers have fallen. I share in the families’ sorrow. We send condolences on behalf of the Government and the entire nation. We embrace them. We will continue until we bring them all and until Hamas is finally defeated.

I would like to thank President Trump, a great friend of the State of Israel. I thank him for standing alongside us, and I thank him for the support of the US in assisting in defending the skies over Israel. We speak frequently, including last night. We had a very warm conversation. I thank President Trump for his backing.

Citizens of Israel, together we will fight and with G-d’s help, together we will win.”