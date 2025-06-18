THIS SUMS IT UP!

CBS, The Wall Street Journal, and ABC News report that President Trump has approved a military strike plan but has not yet made a final decision on whether to carry it out.

The New York Times reports that Iranian officials are expected to meet with U.S. representatives “soon,” signaling possible diplomatic movement.

Axios indicates that Trump is uncertain about the military option, citing a lack of confidence in its effectiveness.

Semafor reports that a strike appears increasingly unlikely due to a limited U.S. stockpile, which may constrain operational feasibility.

In other words: 🤷