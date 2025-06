Trump to Congress: ‘NO ONE GOES ON VACATION’ until spending bill passes

President Donald Trump told senators to “lock yourself in a room if you must” to get his “big, beautiful bill” across the finish line before July 4.

His comments come as the Senate is scrambling to incorporate the chamber’s parliamentarian’s changes — and still get holdouts on the bill.

Meanwhile, Republican leadership maintains that they are on track to pass the bill ahead of the self-imposed deadline.