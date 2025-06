Strait of Hormuz GPS jamming remains major security issue, tanker CEO says

Despite the Israel-Iran ceasefire, security issues for shipowners in the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing.

A tanker CEO tells CNBC that GPS jamming continues to make vessel transits difficult and has reduced traffic by roughly 20%.

A June 20 estimate from the Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness Center indicated that 970 ships per day had experienced GPS interference over the prior week.