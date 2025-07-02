House GOP Struggles Delay Trump Tax Bill Vote Amid Storms, Internal Resistance

House GOP infighting holds up key vote on Trump tax bill

House Republican leadership is racing to get enough GOP lawmakers on board to send President Donald Trump’s megabill to his desk.

But Speaker Mike Johnson is facing potential attendance problems due to storms in the Washington area, in addition to stubborn resistance from a handful of his conference members.

Any changes to the House version of the bill would send it back to the Senate for approval, almost certainly blowing past Republicans’ self-imposed July 4 deadline.