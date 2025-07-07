Israeli Minister Permanently Revokes Visa of Neturei Karta Spokesman Yisroel Dovid Weiss



LONG OVERDUE: Interior Minister Moshe Arbel on Monday permanently revoked the visa of Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a US-born spokesman for Neturei Karta sect, and barred him from ever entering Israel after Weiss met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Brazil.

Arbel said in a statement that he “will not allow anyone who acts against the State of Israel and identifies with its enemies to enter it,” adding that cooperation with Iran crossed a red line.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, he held a “discussion and expressed solidarity” with Araghchi, and signed a memorial book for “martyrs of Zionist attacks on Iran.”