King David Burger, a new kosher restaurant in Athens, was attacked and vandalized last night in an antisemitic attack, the restaurant says.

Writing on social media, the restaurant says that at around 10 p.m. “a group of 6 people came to our restaurant… and vandalized the place.”

The attackers threw fliers at diners and sprayed graffiti, including “No Zionist is safe here” and “Smash Zionism, fascism, colonialism” and “Israel Death Forces — rapists, torturers, murderers.”