Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Could Fire Fed Chair Powell Over $2.5B Renovation, Says Hassett


Trump ‘certainly’ can fire Fed chair Powell ‘if there’s cause’: Hassett

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the White House is looking into whether it has the authority to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

President Donald Trump has said that he does not want to fire Powell, but Hassett’s comments suggest that top administration officials are still considering the possibility.

The Trump administration has zeroed in on the Fed’s $2.5 billion renovation project as a possible “cause” for removing Powell.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ALARMING REPORT: One in Four Americans Say Antisemitic Attacks Are “Understandable”

Israel Tried to Assassinate Iranian President Pezeshkian During First Days of War

British Islamic Sheikh Claims “Messianic and Apocalyptic” Lubavitcher Rebbe Inspired Plot for “Super Jewish State”

NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s Father Is An Anti-Israel Group Member Who Defends Terrorist Suicide Bombers

REVEALED: Israeli F-15 Malfunctioned During Bombing Raid Deep Inside Iran, Avoided Emergency Landing

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls To Strip U.S. Citizenship from Americans Serving in IDF

Report: Putin Urges Iran To Sign “Zero Enrichment” Nuclear Deal With U.S.

WSJ: Trump Is Not Opposed To Another Israeli Attack On Iran

Report: Hostage Deal Negotiations Are At A Standstill

Appeals Court Blows Up 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s Plea Deal

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network