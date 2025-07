Princeton Ave Area

5 Bedrooms (Sleeps 12)

3.5 Bathrooms

Newly Renovated & Upgraded

Fully Furnished

Linen and towels

Shabbos urn

pots etc provided

Close to Shuls & Yeshiva

Instant Hot – (meaning all 3 showers + can run at the same time with plenty hot water)

Shabbos, Daily or Weekly (monthly as well)

Reach out for amazing prices!!!

732-523-0454

🏘️ JOIN LAKEWOOD APT RENTALS STATUS

🏘️ JOIN LAKEWOOD APT RENTALS GROUPS

🏘 CHECK OUT LAKEWOOD APT RENTALS WEBSITE