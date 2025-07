WATCH: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posed a pointed question to one of the troops at the new Chareidi IDF Chashmonai Brigade:

“When your family asks you if you’re living a Chareidi lifestyle here, what do you answer?”

The soldier replied confidently: “Of course I am.”

Netanyahu then turned to the rest of the group and asked, “How many of you can say the same?”

In response, all the soldiers raised their hands.