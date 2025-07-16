Order Mishmeres Torah Sefer Today!!

Gedolim Didn’t Just Endorse It — They Wrote In It.

Mishmeres Torah is a powerful new sefer, exploring fascinating sugyos like whether a murderer is still chayav if the victim is revived through techiyas hameisim, or if one can buy a charity raffle ticket with maaser money. Written in a clear Brisker style, the sefer features original ha’aros handwritten by Gedolei Yisrael — including Rav Dov Landau, Reb Yerucham Olshin, Rav Isamar Garbuz, Reb Elya Brudny, and many Chiddushim from Reb Elya Ber Wachtfogel, shlita. Available now for just $14 at mishmerestorah.com — perfect for your own learning or as a gift for a husband or son who’s a true ben Torah.