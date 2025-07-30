Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

POTUS Defends Tariffs: “They’re Taking Our Jobs — They Must Pay a Price”


POTUS on Tariffs: “It’s a negotiation, basically, when you say that ‘you’re going to pay X% on any product that you put into our country.’ They’re taking our jobs; they’re closing our plants when they do this. They have to pay a price for it.”



